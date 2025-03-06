Some dogs have particularly powerful bites.Some dogs have particularly powerful bites.
Some dogs have particularly powerful bites. | Canva/Getty Images

Dog Bite Force 2025: These are the 11 breeds of dog with the strongest bites - including the mighty Dobermann 🐶

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 6th Mar 2025, 11:25 BST

These are the dogs whose bites are most definitely worse than their barks.

We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Different breeds of dog also tend to have very different physical attributes and strengths, including how strong their bite is – a measure that has been studied by scientists.

Of course, this dosn’t necessarily mean that these breeds will be more likely to bite – and individual dogs will vary greatly in strength – just that you need to be extra-careful to train these dogs properly as they have the potential to cause serious harm.

So, here are the 11 breeds that research has shown to have the strongest bites, in pressure per square inch (psi). For reference the average human’s bite is around 162 psi.

For the purposes of this article we are only using breeds recognised by the UK Kennel Club, meaning such breeds as the Cane Corso (700 psi), Dogo Canario (540 psi) and Dogo Argentino (500 psi) are not included.

The Kangal has the strongest bite of any breed of dog - a hefty 734 psi. This makes them particularly good at guarding livestock from predators in their native Turkey, but the breed is also known to be a great family dog if properly trained, getting on particularly well with children.

1. Kangal

The Kangal has the strongest bite of any breed of dog - a hefty 734 psi. This makes them particularly good at guarding livestock from predators in their native Turkey, but the breed is also known to be a great family dog if properly trained, getting on particularly well with children. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Dogue de Bordeaux has a fearsome bite strength of 560 psi - although this breed is notoriously so lazy they are unlikely to often use it.

2. Dogue de Bordeaux

The Dogue de Bordeaux has a fearsome bite strength of 560 psi - although this breed is notoriously so lazy they are unlikely to often use it. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Mastiff's (also known as the English Mastiff) impressive 552 psi bite has been used to great effect over the years in everything from guarding villages to hunting wolves. Now they are more often gentle giants used as family dogs.

3. Mastiff

The Mastiff's (also known as the English Mastiff) impressive 552 psi bite has been used to great effect over the years in everything from guarding villages to hunting wolves. Now they are more often gentle giants used as family dogs. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Another gentle giant, the Leonberger is most likely to use its 399 psi bite to chew sticks, toys - and maybe its owner's shoes.

4. Leonberger

Another gentle giant, the Leonberger is most likely to use its 399 psi bite to chew sticks, toys - and maybe its owner's shoes. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Dog ownersDogsDog lovers
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice