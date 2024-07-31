Shivering is one of the signs that your dog is suffering from anxiety. | Canva/Getty Images

Research has found that the UK has an epidemic of anxious pets.

Pet anxiety is at an all-time high according to a recent report - with almost half of dogs and one-in-three cats showing weekly symptoms of the condition.

The survey was carried out by pet health pioneers, Labrador, and found it’s a even bigger issue now than it was during lockdown.

Labrador are now launching pet testing kits so dog and cat owners can check for common ailment at home and avoid a stressful visit to the vet.

To help Brits identify when their four-legged friends are anxious, television vet Dr Scott Miller has revealed the signs to look out for in your beloved dog or cat - and what’s most likely causing them.

What are the key signs of anxiety in dogs?

Being more needy

Anxiety in dogs can manifest in various ways. One common sign is increased neediness, where dogs may become excessively clingy or seek constant reassurance from their owners. This is characterised by constant following, inability to be alone, and excessive pawing or nudging for attention. This can sometimes be mistaken for increased affection, but it's important to distinguish between normal behaviour and anxiety-driven neediness.

Vocalising

Vocalisation is another key indicator, with anxious dogs often whining, barking, or howling more frequently than usual. It’s important to watch out not only for increased frequency but also intensity of barking, howling at unusual times or whimpering without any particular reason. Anxiety-related barking or howling often have a different pitch or tone to your dog’s normal vocalisations, so keep an ear out for any changes there too.

Shaking or shivering

Physical symptoms are also common, particularly shaking or shivering, which can be easily mistaken for your dog being cold, but may actually be a sign of stress or fear. Keep an eye out for any trembling that occurs during specific situations – such as during thunderstorms or fireworks – or in warm conditions. It’s important to note that chronic shaking can lead to muscle fatigue and increased cortisol levels, which can negatively impact your furry friend’s overall health over time if not treated.

Dog owners should be attentive to these behaviours, especially if they appear suddenly or in specific situations.

What are the key signs of anxiety in cats?

Hiding away

For cats, anxiety often presents itself more subtly. One of the most common signs is a tendency to hide away, with anxious cats seeking out secluded spots or spending more time than usual under furniture or in quiet corners of the house. You should also watch out for signs that your cat is reluctant to come out for food, to socialise, or is spending a lot of time in enclosed spaces as, while hiding is a normal cat behaviour, it can be a sign of anxiety.

Toileting in new spaces

Changes in toileting habits can also indicate stress, with some cats starting to urinate or defecate near doorways or on beds - areas that feel safe to them but are unusual choices for litter-trained cats. It’s worth ruling out other medical causes for cats urinating in new spaces such as a urinary tract infection or kidney disease before attributing this to anxiety.

Reduced appetite

Another telling sign is a reduced appetite, where cats may show less interest in food or eat smaller amounts than normal. Cats that go through prolonged periods of reduced appetite could develop hepatic lipidosis, a serious liver condition, and should never be ignored.

What makes pets stressed?

Here are the top 10 actions that make pets anxious:

Loud noises such as fireworks (47%) Going to the vets (41%) Hoovering (37%) Meeting new people (34%) Sudden movements (32%) Balloons (25%) A person’s flatulence (19%) Owner PDA (e.g kissing, cuddling) (12%) Boiling a kettle (9%) Opening the fridge (7%)