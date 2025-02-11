We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Even when you’ve done that though, there’s the question of picking the perfect name for your new pup.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Dachshund then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their sausage dogs.

Here are their top 10 Dachshund names.

1 . Rollo The most popular sausage dog name is Rollo. It means 'wolf' in old Norse, as well as being the name of a popular chocolate and caramel sweet. | Canva/Getty Images

2 . Peggy There are no shortage of Dachshunds called Peggy, according to the research. The name means 'pearl' so is perfect for these precious pups. | Canva/Getty Images

3 . Frank The next most popular Dachshund moniker is Frank. It comes from the Latin name Francis and means 'free one'. | Canva/Getty Images