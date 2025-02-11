Got a new Dachshund? Looking for a name? We can help!placeholder image
Got a new Dachshund? Looking for a name? We can help! | Canva/Getty Images

Dachshund Names 2025: Here are the 10 most popular names for adorable sausage dog pups - including Sizzle

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 11th Feb 2025, 16:28 BST

The gobal family of sausage dog owners can help you pick a name for your new Dachshund.

We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Even when you’ve done that though, there’s the question of picking the perfect name for your new pup.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Dachshund then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their sausage dogs.

Here are their top 10 Dachshund names.

The most popular sausage dog name is Rollo. It means 'wolf' in old Norse, as well as being the name of a popular chocolate and caramel sweet.

1. Rollo

There are no shortage of Dachshunds called Peggy, according to the research. The name means 'pearl' so is perfect for these precious pups.

2. Peggy

The next most popular Dachshund moniker is Frank. It comes from the Latin name Francis and means 'free one'.

3. Frank

Coco is one of the most popular name for dogs of all breeds - and the same is true for Dachshunds.

4. Coco

