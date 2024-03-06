Crufts is the world's biggest dog show.Crufts is the world's biggest dog show.
Crufts Top Dogs 2024: Here are the 10 most popular breeds of dog in competition at Crufts - including the loving Labrador 🐶

These are the dogs that will be at Crufts in the greatest numbers.

By David Hepburn
Published 6th Mar 2024, 10:12 GMT

Crufts is the world's largest dog show, with over 24,000 pups heading to Birmingham to take part each year.

This year's show will take place from March 7-10, with owners getting their pets ready to look their best and impress the judges.

Some breeds, however, will be better represented than others.

Here are the 10 breeds with most entries in 2024, according to the dog grooming experts at Yell.

There will be 537 Labrador Retrievers at Crufts this year. It's also the UK's most popular dog, with 44,311 registrations in the UK in 2023.

1. Labrador Retriever

The second most popular dog at Crufts is the Golden Retriever. There will be 490 competing this year.

2. Golden Retriever

There wil be 400 Whippets at Crufts this year, putting them in third place. There were 4,342 registrations of the breed last year.

3. Whippet

The Cocker Spaniel is the most successful breed in Crufts' history, having won Best in Show seven times. A total of 362 of the dogs will be hoping to be the eighth this year.

4. Cocker Spaniel

