Taking place over four days from March 7-10 at the NEC Birmingham, more than 24,000 dogs attended this year’s Crufts event from more than 50 countries – making it the largest of its kind in the world.
Along with the judging to decide the best of breeds, groups and show, there was action in the Young Kennel Club Ring, obedience competitions, dog activities, the Good Citizen Dog Training Scheme, and over 500 trade stands offering information, products and advice on everything canine-related.
On Sunday the prestigious Best in Show award was presented to Viking the Australian Shepherd, much to the delight of co-owners Melanie Raymond, John Shaw and Kerry Kirtley.
He became only the second Australian Shepherd in history to win the big prize.
Here's a flavour of the action over the four days.