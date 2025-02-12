We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

So, if you are looking for a dog with both brains and beauty (all dogs are beautiful), then it has been scientifically proven which breeds should top your wish list.

Here are, officially, the 13 cleverest breeds of dog in the world.

Border Collie Of the canine masterminds, the Border Collie is the undisputed top dog when it comes to intelligence. Commonly utilised to herd sheep, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to their sky-high doggy IQ. They can learn a huge number of words and commands, and can turn their paws to an impressive range of jobs and tasks. | Canva/Getty Images

Poodle Don't let their curly hair, high-fashion looks and cute demeanor fool you - Poodles have a razor-sharp brain second only to the Border Collie. Whatever size you choose - Standard, Miniature and Toy - these furballs are hugely smart, making great service and therapy dogs. | Canva/Getty Images

German Shepherd Used for everything from drug detection to sniffing out explosives - by everybody from the army to the police - the German Shepherd is another breed in the top tier of canine intelligence. These bright sparks can understanding a new command after only five repetitions and following the command at least 95 per cent of the time. The other five per cent of the time? The command is probably the wrong one. | Canva/Getty Images