Christmas Tree Dog Warning: Keep your pet safe this festive season - hazards to look out for

Make sure your pup has a merry Christmas with no emergency visits to the vet.

One of the most enjoyable traditions of Christmas is setting up the tree and decorating it with loved ones.

From baubles to tinsel, Christmas trees are a festive way to commemorate personal moments and memories.

But if you’ve put the tree up but can’t seem to keep your dog away from playing with the decorations or eating the pine needles, Sean McCormack, Head Vet at Tails.com, is here to help.

He has provided insight into why Christmas trees can be a hazard to our fluffy friends and how you can protect them from dog-related damages so that your baubles survive at least until Boxing Day.

Trees Can Contain Chemicals That Cause an Upset Stomach

Some ‘real’ Christmas trees are sprayed with preservative chemicals, which could give your dog an upset tummy if ingested or irritation in the mouth if they consume them from licking or chewing on the tree branches. If you suspect your dog has eaten something toxic over the Christmas period, it's important to contact your emergent vet to seek advice.

Pine Needles Are a Choking Hazard

Your tree can actually be harmful to your dog if they get too close to it. The pine needles present potential choking hazards, as they are nearly impossible to digest and can get clogged in your dog's throat or intestines, and can get trapped in your dog’s paws. If you are concerned about your four-legged friends getting access to your Christmas tree, make sure your dog is never left alone with it, at least not for an extended period of time. Without their owners to correct them, puppies are much more likely to cause mischief.As this may not be an option for some, putting a gate or some kind of border around your tree will also prevent your pup from getting too close to it.

Fairy Lights May Burn or Cause an Electric Shock

While twinkling fairy lights are the perfect addition to any tree, the dancing colours and glowing lights will naturally make your pet curious. However, if your pooch gets too close or begins to chew on them, the hot lights may burn or give them an electric shock, not to mention the potential risks of getting their noses burnt on the hot lights and the chance that they may harm themselves if they get tangled up between the wires.To make sure your canine companion doesn’t get too close to your fairy lights, tightly secure them inside the branches of the tree, or hide any loose wires under a rug out of sight, so that they aren’t exposed or tempting for your pooch to chew on.

Fragile Ornaments May Shatter or Break

Nothing says Christmas like a tree decked out in dazzling baubles. While glass ornaments may add a unique touch to your tree, your dog is likely to be fascinated by their sparkly finish, believing they are the ideal ball to play fetch with. However, baubles can be especially dangerous to your dog, particularly glass ornaments, as they can smash and cause injury to your fluffy friend's paws. Tightly fasten any baubles to your Christmas tree to prevent your dog from getting their paws on them. If you’re worried about your pet exploring your tree, hang your ornaments (particularly more breakable ones) higher up so they are out of reach.

Edible Decorations Can Make Your Dog Sick

We all know how greedy our pups can be, and while tasty treats like candy canes and chocolate Santa's may have your dog drooling in delight, they can also make them very sick if they do get hold of them.If you know your dog is particularly excited when it comes to food, then giving the edible decorations on your tree a miss this year might be the safest option to prevent any upset tummies. If you still want to treat your family and kids to edible gifts and snacks this year, avoid putting them on the tree and put them out of reach of your dog.

Tinsel Presents a Choking Hazard