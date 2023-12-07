Dogs and car journeys don't always mix - particularly with these breeds.

A huge number of us decided to add dogs to our families over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels of late.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to consider if you are planning on travelling alot with your pub is that certain breeds are more likely to suffer car sickness.

According to recent research from car leasing experts at Auto Trader, a quarter of dog-owning drivers have dogs are prone to car sickness.

It's not an insurmountable problem as Dr Ian Stroud, from Pet People Vets explains: “Dogs experience car sickness for various reasons, including motion sensitivity, anxiety, poor ventilation, inability to see the road, and eating too much or too little before a journey. Gradual exposure, proper ventilation, allowing vision, and providing a small, light, high-protein meal are recommended to alleviate car sickness.”

But the research found that certain breeds tend to be more likely to develop motion sickness, so it's good to know in advance that should take a little extra care and schedule more breaks in to your jounrey time.

Here are the 10 breeds that most commonly get sick in cars.

1 . Boxer The research found that the breed of dog most likely to get car sick was the Boxer. Photo Sales

2 . Border Terrier The Border Terrier is known for its self-assured personality. They don't always enjoy being in a car though. Photo Sales

3 . Border Collie Known for being the world's most intelligent dog breed, the Border Collie is also one of the most likely to made a mess in your car boot. Photo Sales

4 . Bulldog Fiercely loyal, the Bulldog is another breed that commonly suffers from motion sickness. Interestingly, its smaller cousin the French Bulldog does not feature in the list. Photo Sales