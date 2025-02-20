We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds , so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition .

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

And one thing you might like to consider is that, depending on the breed, that cute little puppy could grow into a fairly huge animal.

That means a big food bill and being sure you have access to plenty of space - otherwise they’ll never be done knocking stuff over.

So, here are the 12 biggest breeds of dog in the world.

1 . English Mastiff The Mastiff - sometimes known as the English Mastiff - is officially the largest dog in the world. According to the Guiness Book of Records - a dog called Zorba weighed in at 142.7 kg and stood 27 inches high in 1981.

2 . Great Dane The magestic Great Dane may not quite be the largest dog in the world but it is the tallest. The Guinness Book of Records include a Great Dane called Zeus who stood an amazing 44 inches from the ground. They may be huge but are known for being loving and playful.

3 . Saint Bernard Originally bred to resue people in the Alps, the Saint Bernard is big enough and strong enough to trek through deep snow for miles. Weighing in at up to 91kg they are loyal and make great guard dogs.