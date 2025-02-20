Three of the world's largest dog breeds.Three of the world's largest dog breeds.
Three of the world's largest dog breeds. | Canva/Getty Images

Big Dogs 2025: Here are the 12 largest breed of adorable dog - gentle giants including the Irish Wolfhound 🐶

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 20th Feb 2025, 16:58 GMT

You’ll need plenty of room at home if you want to welcome there pups into your family.

We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

And one thing you might like to consider is that, depending on the breed, that cute little puppy could grow into a fairly huge animal.

That means a big food bill and being sure you have access to plenty of space - otherwise they’ll never be done knocking stuff over.

So, here are the 12 biggest breeds of dog in the world.

The Mastiff - sometimes known as the English Mastiff - is officially the largest dog in the world. According to the Guiness Book of Records - a dog called Zorba weighed in at 142.7 kg and stood 27 inches high in 1981.

1. English Mastiff

The Mastiff - sometimes known as the English Mastiff - is officially the largest dog in the world. According to the Guiness Book of Records - a dog called Zorba weighed in at 142.7 kg and stood 27 inches high in 1981. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The magestic Great Dane may not quite be the largest dog in the world but it is the tallest. The Guinness Book of Records include a Great Dane called Zeus who stood an amazing 44 inches from the ground. They may be huge but are known for being loving and playful.

2. Great Dane

The magestic Great Dane may not quite be the largest dog in the world but it is the tallest. The Guinness Book of Records include a Great Dane called Zeus who stood an amazing 44 inches from the ground. They may be huge but are known for being loving and playful. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Originally bred to resue people in the Alps, the Saint Bernard is big enough and strong enough to trek through deep snow for miles. Weighing in at up to 91kg they are loyal and make great guard dogs.

3. Saint Bernard

Originally bred to resue people in the Alps, the Saint Bernard is big enough and strong enough to trek through deep snow for miles. Weighing in at up to 91kg they are loyal and make great guard dogs. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Irish Wolfhounds can stand up to a lofty 35 inches in height and have very low levels of aggression, making them a good dog to have around children.

4. Irish Wolfhound

Irish Wolfhounds can stand up to a lofty 35 inches in height and have very low levels of aggression, making them a good dog to have around children. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Dog ownersDogsDog lovers
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice