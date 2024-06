When it comes to adopting a cat, giving them the perfect name is of paramount importance!

While you will ultimately end up calling him/her about five different names, we all start with the one cute name that we think suits our furry friend down the ground.

Like baby names, cat names can come and go in popularity and now ManyPets have released the list of the 10 most popular cat names for 2023.

Does your cats name make the list?

1 . Luna For the second year in a row, the name Luna is the most popular for a cat. Photo Sales

2 . Bella Meaning beautiful in Italian, the name Bella has grown in popularity during 2023. Photo Sales

3 . Milo A great unisex name for a cat, Milo completes the top three. Photo Sales

4 . Poppy A newer addition to the list, Poppy has rocketed in popularity this year. Photo Sales