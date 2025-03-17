We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

If you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds , so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition .

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Meanwhile a new study by experts at Money.co.uk has used the Golden Ratio of Beauty - a mathematic calculation used since ancient Greece by artists to guide proportions and make their work aesthetically pleasing - to work out which dog breeds are the most beautiful.

Here are the top 10 most attractive dog breeds, according to their calculations.

1 . Cairn Terrier It's official - the most beautiful dog in the world is the Cairn Terrier. It's gorgeous wee face earns a golden ratio score of 88.7 per cent. Originating in the Scottish Highlands and the Isle of Skye, they are considerd to be one of Scotland's oldest breeds of working dog and were traditionally used to hunt vermin.

2 . West Highland White Terrier Another Scottish dog takes second spot for canine beauty - the West Highland White Terrier scores 87.5 per cent. Bred to keep mice under control in Highland farms, the modern breed was created by Edward Donald Malcolm, the 16th Laird of Poltalloch. They are close cousins of the Cairn Terrier, which explains how they are both of almost equal beauty.

3 . Border Collie Not content with being the world's most intelligent dog, the Border Collie is also the third most beautiful, scoring 86.7 per cent. These brainy pups are working dogs - often used to herd sheep.