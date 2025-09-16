Are conkers poisonous to dogs? Here's what to look out for on autumn dog walks

Conkers can be an issue for dogs in autumn. | Canva/Getty Images

It’s important to be aware of these often unexpected dangers.

With The Great British Bake Off back on screens and The Traitors just around the corner, it’s safe to say that the UK is well and truly settling into autumn.

As the season sets in, parks look more scenic than ever, the perfect backdrop for long dog walks. But recent headlines have raised concerns, warning of the ‘deadly’ consequences if dogs ingest conkers.

To help worried dog parents Sean McCormack, Head Vet at Tails.com, has provided expert insight on the real risks posed by conkers, and which other autumnal hazards dog owners should look out for.

He explained: “Autumn is a beautiful time of year, but with the change in season comes a shift in foliage and natural growth, some of which can pose risks to dogs.

“As pet owners, it's important to remember that certain plants, flowers, and crops that thrive in autumn may be harmful to our animals.

“Dogs are naturally curious, and because they explore the world through their nose and mouth, encounters with toxic substances are unfortunately quite common.

“Knowing what to keep your dog away from is key to keeping them safe, and avoiding an unnecessary visit to the vet.”

Here’s what you need to know.

Conkers & Acorns

Acorns and conkers, which typically fall from trees between September and November, may be a tasty snack for squirrels and other wildlife, but they do pose health risks for dogs.

Many dog owners aren’t aware that chewing or swallowing these can cause gastrointestinal upset, including vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal discomfort and lethargy. Occasionally, dogs may also develop a rash or swelling around the mouth or eyes.

Symptoms often appear within one to six hours of ingestion, though in some cases they may be delayed by up to 48 hours. You might notice pieces in your dog’s vomit or stool.

The best prevention is to stay vigilant during autumn walks, especially in areas with oak or horse chestnut trees.

If you think your dog may have eaten an acorn or conker, it’s important to contact your vet for advice as soon as possible.

Fallen fruit

During autumn, fruit that hasn’t been picked often falls to the ground, and it’s only natural for dogs to want to investigate.

However, owners should be aware that certain fruits, including apples, plums, and other stone fruits, can pose health risks to pets.

In particular, it’s the stones or cores that can cause problems. If ingested, they may lead to symptoms such as dizziness, breathing difficulties, vomiting, diarrhoea, or signs of shock.

If you have fruit trees in your garden, it’s a good idea to regularly check for and clear away any fallen fruit. Fermenting fruit can also produce alcohol, which some dogs are highly sensitive to, potentially resulting in severe gastrointestinal upset.

Slugs and snails

Lungworm is a parasite that lives in the heart and blood vessels of the lungs. If left untreated, it can cause serious health issues, and in some cases, may prove fatal.

Dogs typically become infected when they come into contact with slugs or snails, often while sniffing around in gardens, parks, or woodland areas.

Autumn is a high-risk season for lungworm, as slugs and snails are more active due to damp conditions. While the greatest risk comes from a dog eating a slug or snail, either accidentally or on purpose, infection is also possible through contact with their slime trails.

Younger dogs and puppies are especially vulnerable, as they’re more likely to explore the environment with their mouths. But older dogs aren’t immune either, particularly if slugs or snails have crawled over their food or water bowls.

Rodent poison

Rodents such as rats and mice tend to breed during the warmer summer months, which means infestations are more likely to occur in autumn.

As a result, many people turn to rodent poisons, but these substances are highly toxic to dogs. If a dog ingests even a small amount, the consequences can be serious, and symptoms will vary depending on the type of poison involved.

Common signs of poisoning include lethargy, breathing difficulties, pale gums, and coughing or vomiting that may contain blood. Other possible symptoms include a bloody nose, swelling under the skin, or bleeding from the gums.