Anxious Dogs 2025: Here are 13 breeds of adorable dog that suffer from separation anxiety - including the Labrador 🐶

By David Hepburn

Published 10th Mar 2025, 10:27 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 09:08 BST

These breeds of dog love being with their owners almost too much.

We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

One thing you should consider is that some breeds are likely to hate being left alone for long – potentially suffering separation anxiety.

Symptoms of the condition include destructive behaviour, signs of stress, persistant howling or whining, and even stomach complaints.

Here are 13 of the breeds that are particularly susceptible to suffering from separation anxiety - pups you should avoid if you intend to regularly leave them for more than a couple of hours a day.

The Bichon Frise has been bred to be the perfect lap dog, which means that it can feel anxious and abandoned if it doesn't have a lap to curl up on at all times. Separation anxiety can be a very real problem with this adorably and fluffy breed.

1. Bichon Frise

The Border Collie is one of the most active breeds of dog - bred to be out and about with their master herding sheep. Their high energy levels and intelligence mean they need a huge amount of stimulation and regular lack of company will lead to separation anxiety very quickly.

2. Border Collie

Another active working breed, a lack of activity and company tends to make the Australian Shepherd bored and anxious.

3. Australian Shepherd

Another breed of 'velcro dog' the Dalmation shouldn't be left alone for more than two hours. If they suffer from separation anxiety you'll know because they'll destroy anything they can get their paws on.

4. Dalmation

