All this pups wants for Christmas...is you.

A six-year-old Rottweiler cross, who has earned the title of the ‘most overlooked’ resident at Dogs Trust West Calder, is preparing to spend her fifth Christmas in the charity’s care, having patiently waited to be adopted for over 1,800 days.

Cassie has only experienced one Christmas in a home in 2019 when she was a pup. The following year Cassie was handed into Dogs Trust care due to a change in her owner’s circumstances which meant they could no longer care for her. Cassie has remained in Dogs Trust care ever since.

The six-year-old crossbreed is a charming, fun-loving girl who is loved beyond measure by all at Dogs Trust West Calder.

However, nothing would make the team happier than Cassie finding her perfect match and happy place to call home in 2025.

Cassie having some relaxing time on the couch. | Dogs Trust

All 55 of the dogs at the centre will be spoiled with presents, a Christmas dinner and lots of fuss so they will know it’s a special day - but it’s hoped that it’ll be Cassie’s last before finding a new family.

Susan Tonner, Manager at Dogs Trust West Calder said: “Cassie is a very clever and playful girl who we all adore. Since she arrived in 2020, we have found homes for hundreds of dogs, but Cassie continues to be overlooked by potential adopters. However, we know her special someone is out there and when they meet our charming girl, they will love her as much as we do.

“Our dedicated training team have spent a lot of time with Cassie, and she has progressed amazingly well with all aspects of her training. As she can be unsure of new people and dogs, Cassie was introduced to wearing a muzzle which she wears happily just like wearing a collar.

“Cassie responds well to her name and her lead walking is lovely. We also trained Cassie on car travel as she never used to get into a vehicle but now enjoys frequent offsite trips to new walking destinations and for playtime in an enclosed field.

“Cassie is a bright girl, so she learns quickly, and she is charm personified when after playtime she helps tidy up by putting her toys away in her toy box. She is affectionate with people she knows so once she has built the bond with her new owners, she will be their most loyal and loving companion. All our dogs deserve to find their happy place - for Christmas, and for life.”

Cassie gives a paw. | Dogs Trust

Ideally she would love to live in a calm and quiet household in a rural location where she can enjoy walks in peace and quiet and partake in her favourite pastime, playing with squeaky toys. She could live with children aged 16 and over, where she is the only pet, and she would adore a secure garden in which to play.

To see all the dogs currently waiting to be adopted at Dogs Trust West Calder, including Cassie visit their website here.