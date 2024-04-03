While the argument between which pet is best – cat or dog – many owners are realising just how amazing our feline friends are. Ever met a cat person? They are livng proof of cat obsession!

Did you know, it is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

However, before getting a cat, we strongly advise you to read the RSPCA advice on health, cat care tips, health and advice before getting a cat here.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Maine Coon The clever Maine Coon cat breed is one of the world's oldest breeds - and is super fluffy! These gentle giants are very people orientated and have a bundle of energy for the right owner. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Devon Rex The Devon Rex is a fairly new breed of cat found in the 1960s. Sometimes called the Pixiecat, it has dog like traits and has become one of the world's most popular breeds. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . Sphynx The popular hairless cat breed, the Sphynx, originated in 1960s Canada. They're a playful - often silly - breed that thrive on being the centre of attention. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . American Shorthair Consistently in the top 10 of the world's most popular breeds, the American Shorthair cat is very mellow and good with children. A true family favourite of sorts. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales