Here are 10 of the most beautiful cat breeds that have the longest and most fluffy fur.

Sadly, some of us require cats that shed less hair due to allergies, while others want a big, fluffy cat that will stand out from the crowd.

With such an abundance of gorgeous cat breeds to adore, it can be difficult to narrow down the cat breed which you would like to spend the rest of your days with.

However, this list of long haired cats may help you narrow it down – who knows, you may even end up with two of these beautiful creatures!

So, without further ado, here is our list of the 10 most fluffy and long haired cats on the planet.

1 . Persian These unique little cat are have lots of luscious long hair and a cute round face to boot. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Manx The Manx cat breed is most known for its lack of tail and comes in medium to large sizes. This smart cats loves human interaction and will make a great companion for those who have the time and patience to give it the attention they require. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . Maine Coon The Maine Coon is one of the most notable cat breeds for having a gorgeous long coat. They are the largest domestic cat on the planet and have bushy tails to boot! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . LaPerm The LaPerm has a name which matches its curly, long fur. They are known to enjoy human interaction and will often be find snuggling into their owners. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

