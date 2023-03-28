All Sections
Here are the 10 cat breeds that are the most popular on the globe. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

World's Favourite Cat Breed 2023: These 10 breeds of stunning cat are the most popular in the world

Here are 10 breeds of gorgeous kittens and cat that are the world’s most favourite in 2023.

By Graham Falk
Published 2nd Jun 2022, 16:31 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 14:11 BST

It is easy to understand why cats are so extremely popular, with their cute bean-toe like paws and fluffy little bodies, cats have an amazing personality and find into the home seamlessly in many cases.

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

With each breed of cat completely unique, each kitty cat can come with their very own personality, ensuring each owner gets a unique experience of their lovable pet.

So, if you’re looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are the most popular cat breeds worldwide, according to ExcitedCats.

This cat breed is often associated with intelligence, the Devon Rex are clever little creatures, capable of learning new tricks easily.

1. Devon Rex Cat

This cat breed is often associated with intelligence, the Devon Rex are clever little creatures, capable of learning new tricks easily. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Abyssinian cat is a clever, yet curious kitty who enjoys causing little bits of chaos. They do like to show off their gymnastic skills too.

2. Abyssinian

The Abyssinian cat is a clever, yet curious kitty who enjoys causing little bits of chaos. They do like to show off their gymnastic skills too. Photo: Canva Pro/Getty Images

The American Shorthair are cats that are very devoted to their owners, whilst also very adaptive to their surroundings.

3. American Shorthair

The American Shorthair are cats that are very devoted to their owners, whilst also very adaptive to their surroundings. Photo: Canva Pro/Getty Images

Elegant, slender and outgoing, the Balinese cat is particularly talkative - and will expect you to have a good natter with them too.

4. Balinese

Elegant, slender and outgoing, the Balinese cat is particularly talkative - and will expect you to have a good natter with them too. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

