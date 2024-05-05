These are some of the more unusual puppy names popular around the globe.These are some of the more unusual puppy names popular around the globe.
World Dog Names: These are 13 strange and beautiful dog names popular around the globe - including Vodka and Lovely 🐶

If you’re poised to get a new puppy but can’t decide what to call it, here are some of the most unusual names that are popular with dog breeds around the world.
By David Hepburn
Published 29th Sep 2021, 09:34 BST
Updated 5th May 2024, 12:18 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership have soared to record levels.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’re struggling, pet insurance experts Budget Direct have researched the most popular dog names in countries around the world.

Here are 13 of the more unusual names that feature.

The parks of Reykjavik are filled with Perias - it's the most popular female dog name in Iceland.

1. Peria

The parks of Reykjavik are filled with Perias - it's the most popular female dog name in Iceland. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Hungarians think that Picur is the perfect moniker for a new female pup.

2. Picur

Hungarians think that Picur is the perfect moniker for a new female pup. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Meggie is the number one name for a girl dog in the Czech Republic.

3. Meggie

Meggie is the number one name for a girl dog in the Czech Republic. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Mateo - a Spanish varient of Matthew - is the most popular boy dog name in the South American country of Columbia.

4. Mateo

Mateo - a Spanish varient of Matthew - is the most popular boy dog name in the South American country of Columbia. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

