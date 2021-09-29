A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership have soared to record levels and around one-in-three UK households now contains at least one pooch.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.
If you’re struggling, pet insurance experts Budget Direct have researched the most popular dog names in countries around the world.
Here are 13 of the more unusual names that feature.
Read more:
Dog Lifespans 2024: Here is how long you can expect 18 popular breeds of adorable dog to live on average - including the loving Labrador Retriever