1 . They are eager to please

The Labrador's ancestors, the St John’s Dog, were used by fishermen to retrieve nets and fish from the water - carrying out the tiring tasks simply to please their owners. This attribute was passed onto the Labrador, making them perfect hunting dogs - retrieving rather than eating downed birds in a bid to make their human happy. Pet Labs will do pretty much anything to please you and hate letting you down. Photo: Canva/Getty Images