If you have ever owned a loving cat and or cute kitten then you will know all about the zoomies – especially those who own cats that like to running round the house at 100mph at 3am!

At random points in the day, it is almost certain that a cat will randomly take off like a rocket in the households and get a hint of the zoomies as they charge about like nothing else.

But why do cats do zoomies? Truthfully, there are a number of reasons linked as to why cats will dart around your home for no apparent reason at certain points in the day – and here are 13 of them!

1 . Sleep habits A cats sleeping habits often contribute to why they zoom. Running around the house is a way to make them wake up after a long nap. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2 . After going to the toilet Some cats zoom around the house after going to the toilet. Often, it is just to celebrate a job well done (no, really) it can sometimes mean they are uncomfortable, so be sure to check their stool has no abnormalities. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3 . The inner hunter Cats are hunters and zooming is often how cats engage their inner hunter. The periods of play allow cats to hone their inner survival instincts such as stalking, pouncing and pursuing. So, if a cat decides to zoom around the room - make sure it isn't aiming to get your dinner! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro