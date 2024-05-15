If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

All types of dog also have a geographical history, having a country where they were first bred and developed – before spreading across the world and being recognised by kennel clubs.

Here are 10 breeds of dog that have American heritage.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

1 . Boston Terrier The more accurately-named Boston Terrier does originate from the American city of Boston. It dates back to around 1875, when city resident Robert C. Hooper stared breeding them from a dog called Judge. All modern Boston Terriers are related to Judge. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Australian Shephed Despite the name, the Australian Shepherd doesn't actually come from Down Under. It was developed in California in the 19th century as a working dog in the vast ranches of the Wild West. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . American Cocker Spaniel Similar to the English Cocker Spaniel, with whom it shares its bloodline, the American Cocker Spaniel is a breed of sporting dog. The first Spaniels came to the USA on the Mayflower in 1620 and selective breeding since then has created a dog with smaller ears, a shorter muzzle, and a more dome-shaped head than their English cousins. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . American Water Spaniel First bred in the early 19th century in Wisconsin, the American Water Spaniel is now Wisconsin's state dog. It was used by hunters in the area around the Fox River to work both on land and water. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales