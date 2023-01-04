January is officially Train Your Dog Month, with many households welcoming puppies into their families over the festive period.

Although a dog may be a ‘man’s best friend’, how well do we really know them?

From their swimming abilities to their ‘naughtiness’, there are many misconceptions when it comes to our furry friends.

It’s vital owners understand what's true and what's not for the best training results and puppy safety.

To mark Train Your Dog Month Lorna Winter, co-founder and head of training at puppy training app Zigzag, debunks some of the most common myths about our pups for new dog owners.

You shouldn’t have a dog if you live in the city

Some argue that busy cities are not a place to raise a puppy. Despite this, London experienced an 84 per cent increase in dog owners in 2020 alone. Depending on the breed they require different things from their environments. Some dogs need lots of open space to roam free. Other dogs, such as Cocker Spaniels, may like city life where they can go on walks but have the comforts of pampering. However, with all dogs; as long as they are regularly interacted with, played with and walked then location shouldn’t deter people from getting a puppy. If your dog does require more physical activity, then setting up scent trails in the home is the perfect way to stimulate your pup and tire them out.

Smaller dogs are easier to handle

Are some dogs simply untrainable?

There is a common misconception that smaller dogs are easier to handle than larger ones. However, according to research smaller dogs are more likely to feel anxious; which we may perceive as them as ignoring our instructions. However, dogs have their own personality therefore, no dog is ever ‘easier’ to train than another. Different breeds have various energy levels - some small dogs have bundles of energy which can result in them being over-excited during training session. This can make those sessions difficult in comparison to training a placid larger breed. Puppy training is never a ‘one size fits all’ approach and it’s important that puppy owners get to know their canine companions as individuals.

Naughty dogs are untrainable

The concept of a ‘naughty dog’ is incorrect. Puppies don’t behave naughty out of spite, they are just behaving in a way that’s most natural to them; they are often just trying to test the waters of performing a behaviour that has been allowed or encouraged by the owner. Behaviours such as nipping, biting and jumping are completely normal in puppyhood; but it’s important that we train pups out of these phases. In fact, our own research revealed an extreme knowledge gap when it comes to what is normal behaviour and development – and 1 in 10 would give their pup up for displaying normal puppy behaviour. Some ‘naughty’ behaviours are also our puppy's way of telling us something; for example, furniture being ripped up can be a sign of separation anxiety - it’s important we listen to our furry friends and work with them understand these behaviours.

All dogs are great swimmers

Different biological elements of dog breeds mean that not all dogs are good swimmers. For some breeds, swimming in water could be dangerous. Many breeds love a paddle, but for breeds such as pugs who already struggle with their respiration, swimming should be avoided. Similarly, smaller dogs are more prone to hypothermia and dogs with heavier skulls, such as bulldogs and mastiffs, are not strong swimmers. Seek advice on how to safely introduce your pup to swimming – you should also consider buying a puppy life jacket.

A well-trained dog will never bite

Unfortunately, even the best-trained dogs can bite. Even though we have trained and domesticated furry friends, they are still animals and will react if they feel threatened or scared. Dogs are likely to bite when they feel their territory is being invaded; this is because their biological instincts are telling them to fight or flee for survival. To avoid bites; don’t play with your puppy with your hands and feet. Use long tug toys which your pup can sink their teeth into. Make sure your pup is well-rested too. Ideally your puppy should be sleeping for 18-20 hours per day, but that will vary depending on the breed. You should also avoid over-touching your dog and respect its personal space when eating to prevent confrontation.

