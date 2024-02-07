It’s been a boom time for pets over the last few years – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels.
There are a huge number of pedigree dogs – 221 to be exact – along with numerous crossbreeds, and some of them have a very particular set of skills that make them very useful to fulfil certain tasks.
From army and police dogs, to sight and hearing dogs, they help make all our lives better.
And for those looking for a puppy, they can also make wonderful family pets, with a great combination of intelligence and empathy.
Here are the 10 most useful breeds of working dog, according to the American Kennel Club.
