Top Shiba Inu Facts: Here are 10 amazing facts you need to know about about the loving pedigree Shiba Inu 🐕
The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar over the pandemic.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.
Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One dog that sometimes appears on people’s canine wishlists is the Shiba Inu – they are one of the more unusual dogs to be seen in the UK’s parks but have a range of positive attributes that make them a great household pet.
Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.
