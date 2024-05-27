If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

You might also want to consider where a dog was first bred – with many breeds native to Scotland currently on the Kennel Club’s ‘at risk’ register due to dwindling numbers.

So, here are 10 breeds of dog that have Scottish heritage.

1 . Scottish Terrier Affectionately known as the Scottie Dog, the Scottish Terrier is one of a number of breeds of Terrier that come from the Highlands. They were originally used to hunt vermin on farms and crofts. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . Golden Retriever One of the most popular and gregarious breeds of dog, the Golden Retriever was first bred by Sir Dudley Marjoribanks at his Scottish Highland estate in the late 19th century. It was bred to be a soft mouthed dog, meaning it would be able to collect felled birds without damaging them. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3 . Border Collie Widely regarded as the world's most intelligent dog breed, the Border Collie takes its name from the border between England and Scotland where it was first bred. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4 . Scottish Deerhound First bred in the 19th century to hunt red deer in the Scottish Highlands, the Scottish Deerhound is able to bring down an animal twice their size, but are typically gentle when it comes to humans. Photo: Canva/Getty Images