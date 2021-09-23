Looking for a name for your new puppy?placeholder image
Top Girl Dog Names 2025: Here are the world's 10 most popular girl puppy names - including Luna

By David Hepburn
Published 23rd Sep 2021, 16:32 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 16:40 BST
If you’re poised to get a cuddly new puppy but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog breed owners.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has never been higher.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’re struggling, pet insurance experts Budget Direct have researched the most popular dog names in countries all over the world – from Denmark to Costa Rica – and created the ultimate multi-national list of monikers for your mutt.

Here are their top 10 female names for dogs.

Luna is top dog when it comes to female puppy names. The name is Latin for moon and Luna was a moon goddess in Roman mythology.

1. Luna

Luna is top dog when it comes to female puppy names. The name is Latin for moon and Luna was a moon goddess in Roman mythology. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The second most popular female puppy name globally is Bella. The name means 'beautiful' in several languages, including Italian, Spanish and Greek.

2. Bella

The second most popular female puppy name globally is Bella. The name means 'beautiful' in several languages, including Italian, Spanish and Greek. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Lola takes the bronze medal position for female dog names worldwide. It's a short form of the name Dolores, meaning 'sorrow'.

3. Lola

Lola takes the bronze medal position for female dog names worldwide. It's a short form of the name Dolores, meaning 'sorrow'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

In fourth place is another name with a less-than-cheery-meaning. Molly means 'sea of bitterness'.

4. Molly

In fourth place is another name with a less-than-cheery-meaning. Molly means 'sea of bitterness'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

