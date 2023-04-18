They are one of the UK’s most popular breeds of dog, but how much do you know about the popular French Bulldog?

One of the unexpected effects of the global pandemic – and the resulting series of lockdowns – was an increase in demand for puppies.

And the extent of that soaring in demand has been shown by the latest registrations statistics from the UK Kennel Club, up nearly 40 per cent from 250,649 in 2020 to 349,013 in 2021.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the French Bulldog – they were the UK’s second most popular pet in 2020 (just being pipped to the post by the Labrador Retriever) and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1 . Bred to be companions The French Bulldog was bred in the 1800s to be a companion dog and is the result of a cross between toy English Bulldogs and French ratters (terriers used to hunt vermin). Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . Not the brightest French Bulldogs are ranked a lowly 109th in Stanley Coren's groundbreaking academic work 'The Intelligence of Dogs'. There have been dogs who have bucked this trend though - the owners of a French Bulldog named Princess Jacqueline in the 1930s claimed their pet could 'speak' 20 different words. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3 . Lifejacket required If you are looking for a breed of dog that'll enjoy splashing around in the water then the French Bulldog isn't for you. A combination of their disproportionately large head, short legs and short muzzle means they aren't able to swim. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4 . Popular pooch The French Bulldog remains one one of the world's most popular breeds. In 2020 they were the second-most popular registered dog in the United Kingdom, the second-most popular dog breed in the United States and are the third-most popular dog in Australia. Photo: Canva/Getty Images