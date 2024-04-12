One of the unexpected effects of the global pandemic – and the resulting series of lockdowns – was an increase in demand for puppies.
And the extent of that soaring in demand has been shown by the latest registrations statistics from the UK Kennel Club.
In 2021 they registered a remarkable 349,013 dogs, compared to 250,659 in 2020 – an increase of 39.2 per cent year-on-year.
Of the 221 different recognised breeds of pedigree dog, many saw huge increases, including the ever-popular Labrador Retriever with 61,559 registrations in 2021 compared with 39,905 the year before.
And many of the rarer dogs also had a good year – for example the Glen of Imaal Terrier enjoyed a 130 per cent increase in popularity from 36 registrations in 2020 to 83 in 2021.
Here are the 24 breeds that have received the most new registrations in according to the latest Kennel Club figures.
