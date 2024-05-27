Travel platform, Dog Furiendly has teamed up with Admiral Pet Insurance to create an exciting list of must-do activities for dogs, each month packed with enriching experiences and budget-friendly ideas.The list of monthly experiences allows dog owners to see past weekends on the sofa, and inspires them to try something new together.Adele Pember, founder of Dog Furiendly, explained: “As a nation of dog lovers, we all know that the life of a dog can seem all too fleeting. The must-do activity list aims to empower dog owners to make the most of their time together and to celebrate each living moment through enriching experiences.”Pritpal Powar, Head of Admiral Pet, added: “One of the biggest joys of having a dog is all the adventures you get to have with them. This list of must-do activities has so many great ideas to help dog owners have more quality time with their dogs, which has a great impact on wellbeing, both for themselves and their furry friends.”
Since the rise in pets born and raised through COVID-19 and lockdown, vet practices are seeing a rise in cases of separation anxiety. A study from animal experts in Hartpury University suggests that approximately five million dogs are left at home alone for a variable number of hours every weekday.In the UK, up to 80 per cent of dogs exhibit undesirable behaviours, with up to 40 per cent referred to behavioural clinics being diagnosed with separation anxiety.Adele continued, “How would you feel if your dogs went out for a great big adventure without you? Perhaps they’ve had a nice meal in a pub, and visited a museum while you’ve been stuck at home, with nothing to do and nobody to talk to. Well, I’m sure you can imagine how a dog with separation anxiety feels. Not only do they suffer from a lack of mental stimulation, but a sadness that they’re not with the people they love, and no understanding of why. The dog friendly travel market is bigger than ever, and in 2024 there will be many more opportunities to create memorable moments together that will last a lifetime.”
So, what’s on the activity list for 2024?
1. Be charitable together
Share the love in February, by volunteering or doing random acts of kindness together with your dog. Does your dog have what it takes to be a therapy dog? Charities such as Pets As Therapy are always looking for canine volunteers to visit care homes, hospitals, hospices, schools and prisons. Another idea includes visiting your local pet blood bank, so your dog can become a blood donor. Dog's blood can be used to save the lives of other dogs that are injured or sick, so they have a chance to live a long and healthy life. Other ideas include litter picking in your local community together, donating old toys and blankets to your local rescue centre, or dog food to your local pet food bank Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Get fit with your dog
To live and maintain a healthy lifestyle, both humans and dogs need mental stimulation and physical exercise. It’s been proven that having a healthy exercise routine can be easier to stick to when you have a friend to do it with. Well, there’s no better friend than your dog! Getting fit with your dog can be instrumental in improving emotional wellbeing, which in turn prevents problems with mental health. There are a range of physical activities you can take part in and enjoy together. Try a free online fitness challenge together, or discover a new dog sport such as Canicross, Bikejoring, Agility, Heelwork to Music or Doga (dog yoga). Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Climb a mountain
We are surrounded by beautiful mountains and valleys. Climbing a mountain and reaching the peak, can take a dog walk from ‘meh’ to ‘motivating and marvellous’. It’s a great way to spend some time outdoors and offers a unique and rewarding experience. Set your sights on the highest mountain locally, and challenge yourself to climb it with the dog. Alternatively, go for gold by climbing one of the highest mountains in the UK such as Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Snowdon in Wales. Whichever route you take, you’ll be rewarded with spectacular views with your furry best friend by your side. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Visit a landmark
The UK is brimming with historical buildings and places of extraordinary natural beauty. Each landmark has its own unique history and story to tell, so grab the lead and discover our glorious country together. The world renowned Tower Bridge in London is one of many dog friendly landmarks. Wales is bursting with dog friendly castles such as Caerphilly Castle, and in Scotland you could view the Glenfinnan Viaduct, famous for its moment as the Hogwarts Express in Harry Potter. Photo: Canva/Getty Images