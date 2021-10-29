Looking for a name for your new Dachshund?placeholder image
Top Dachshund Dog Names 2025: Here are the 10 most popular sausage dog puppy names in the world

By David Hepburn
Published 29th Oct 2021, 12:59 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 16:39 BST
If you’re poised to get a new Dachshund pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog parents.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels and around one-in-three of UK households now has at least one pooch.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Dachshund then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their sausage dogs.

Here are their top 10 Dachshund names.

The most popular sausage dog name is Rollo. It means 'wolf' in old Norse, as well as being the name of a popular chocolate and caramel sweet.

1. Rollo

The most popular sausage dog name is Rollo. It means 'wolf' in old Norse, as well as being the name of a popular chocolate and caramel sweet. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The next most popular Dachshund moniker is Frank. It comes from the Latin name Francis and means 'free one'.

2. Frank

The next most popular Dachshund moniker is Frank. It comes from the Latin name Francis and means 'free one'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Coco is one of the most popular name for dogs of all breeds - and the same is true for Dachshunds.

3. Coco

Coco is one of the most popular name for dogs of all breeds - and the same is true for Dachshunds. Photo: Canva/Getty

Completing the top 5 Dachshund names is Minnie. It's a Hebrew name meaning 'wished-for child'.

4. Minnie

Completing the top 5 Dachshund names is Minnie. It's a Hebrew name meaning 'wished-for child'. Photo: Canva/Getty

