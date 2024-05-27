How much do you know about the adorable Welsh Corgi?How much do you know about the adorable Welsh Corgi?
How much do you know about the adorable Welsh Corgi?

Top Corgi Facts: Here are 10 fascinating things you didn't know about the loving Welsh Corgi 🐶

By David Hepburn
Published 14th Oct 2021, 10:42 BST
Updated 27th May 2024, 16:02 BST
They are one of the UK’s most popular breeds, but how much do you know about the cute and lovable Welsh Corgi dog?

The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club has seen dog ownership soar to record levels.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Welsh Corgi – they are one of the UK’s most popular breeds and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the Welsh Corgi.

Welsh Corgis were originally used to herd cattle. Their combination of being short and agile meant they could nip at the heels of larger animals to keep them moving - earning them the nickname of 'heelers',

1. Have you herd?

Welsh Corgis were originally used to herd cattle. Their combination of being short and agile meant they could nip at the heels of larger animals to keep them moving - earning them the nickname of 'heelers',

The name Corgi comes from combining the Welsh words for dwarf (cor) and dog (gi).

2. What's in a name

The name Corgi comes from combining the Welsh words for dwarf (cor) and dog (gi).

According to Welsh legend, the Corgi is an enchanted dog ridden by fairies and elves at night and used to pull their carriages.

3. A legendary hound

According to Welsh legend, the Corgi is an enchanted dog ridden by fairies and elves at night and used to pull their carriages.

The Queen's love of Corgis is well known and started when she visited Thomas Thynne, 5th Marquess of Bath, in 1933. The then Princess Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret made it known that they liked the Marquess' Corgis and their father, Prince Albert (later George VI), bought them a Pembroke Corgi called Dookie.

4. A royal favourite

The Queen's love of Corgis is well known and started when she visited Thomas Thynne, 5th Marquess of Bath, in 1933. The then Princess Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret made it known that they liked the Marquess' Corgis and their father, Prince Albert (later George VI), bought them a Pembroke Corgi called Dookie.

