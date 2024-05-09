While the vast majority of dog breeds have 42 teeth, the Chow Chow has 44 - perhaps explaining why they are such smiley dogs.While the vast majority of dog breeds have 42 teeth, the Chow Chow has 44 - perhaps explaining why they are such smiley dogs.
While the vast majority of dog breeds have 42 teeth, the Chow Chow has 44 - perhaps explaining why they are such smiley dogs.

Top Chow Chow Trivia: Here are 10 fun dog facts you should know about the loving pedigree Chow Chow breed 🐕

By David Hepburn
Published 17th Nov 2021, 14:32 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 16:17 BST
They’re one of the most recognisable breeds of dog in the UK, but how much do you know about the loyal and loving Chow Chow?

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar over the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Chow Chow – these bear-like pooches have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

Read more:

Most Aggressive Dogs 2024: These are the 10 breeds of dog likely to show signs of aggression - including the Rottweiler

Most Loving Dogs: Here are the 10 affectionate breeds of adorable dog that adore cuddles and pats - including the loving Labrador Retriever

Dogs That Get Lonely: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that hate being left home alone - including the loving Border Collie

Dog treats UK: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

The Chow Chow is thought to have started life somewhere in Asia - most likely Mongolia - but became hugely popular in China, where they were trained to hunt, guard, pull sleds, and herd cattle.

1. Big in China

The Chow Chow is thought to have started life somewhere in Asia - most likely Mongolia - but became hugely popular in China, where they were trained to hunt, guard, pull sleds, and herd cattle. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Chow Chows come with a variety of coat colours and types - rough or smooth, and black, blue, cinnamon, cream, or red. Their coat can get so thick that owners should keep a close eye on them around water - a sodden coat can make swimming a struggle.

2. A coat of many colours

Chow Chows come with a variety of coat colours and types - rough or smooth, and black, blue, cinnamon, cream, or red. Their coat can get so thick that owners should keep a close eye on them around water - a sodden coat can make swimming a struggle. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Chow Chow has been around for so long that experts are not sure exactly what mix of breeds led to their establishment. Theories about their ancestors include the Tibetan Mastiff, the Samoyed, the Norwegian Elkhound, the Keeshond, and the Pomeranian.

3. A fine mix

The Chow Chow has been around for so long that experts are not sure exactly what mix of breeds led to their establishment. Theories about their ancestors include the Tibetan Mastiff, the Samoyed, the Norwegian Elkhound, the Keeshond, and the Pomeranian. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
One Chinese emperor during the Tang dynasty loved Chow Chows so much that he had over 5,000. He also had over 10,000 men employed to look after the dogs and hunt with them.

4. By royal appointment

One Chinese emperor during the Tang dynasty loved Chow Chows so much that he had over 5,000. He also had over 10,000 men employed to look after the dogs and hunt with them. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Facebook