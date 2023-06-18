All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
How much do you know about the adorable Basset Hound?How much do you know about the adorable Basset Hound?
How much do you know about the adorable Basset Hound?

Top Basset Hound Dog Trivia: 10 fascinating facts you need to know about the pedigree Basset Hound 🐶

They are one of the UK’s most instantly recognisable breeds of dog, but how much do you know about the droopy and loving Basset Hound?
By David Hepburn
Published 16th Nov 2021, 09:27 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 16:09 BST

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar over the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our ScotsdogFacebook group here

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears on people’s canine wishlists is the Basset Hounds – instantly recognisable, they are one of the UK’s most popular breeds and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

Read more

Most Loving Dogs: Here are the 10 affectionate breeds of adorable dog that adore cuddles and pats - including the loving Labrador Retriever

Dogs That Get Lonely: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that hate being left home alone - including the loving Border Collie

Dog treats UK: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

The Basset Hound gets its name from the French word 'bas' and the suffix 'et', which literally mean 'rather low', referring to the the dog's relatively short stature.

1. What's in a name?

The Basset Hound gets its name from the French word 'bas' and the suffix 'et', which literally mean 'rather low', referring to the the dog's relatively short stature. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Basset Hound originated in France, where they were the descendants of the St Hubert's Hound, bred at the Benedictine Abbey of St Hubert between the 6th century andaround 1000AD.

2. A prestigious lineage

The Basset Hound originated in France, where they were the descendants of the St Hubert's Hound, bred at the Benedictine Abbey of St Hubert between the 6th century andaround 1000AD. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Celebrity Basset Hound owners have included MarIlyn Monroe and Arthur Miller, Doris Day, Clint Eastwood, Shakira, Jennifer Lawrence and George Clooney.

3. Famous fans

Celebrity Basset Hound owners have included MarIlyn Monroe and Arthur Miller, Doris Day, Clint Eastwood, Shakira, Jennifer Lawrence and George Clooney. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Basset Hound's cute appearance has made it a favourite with animators. Walt Disney's Droopy is a Basset Hound, while the breed also featured in 'The Great Mouse Detective' and 'The Princess and The Frog'.

4. Animated stars

The Basset Hound's cute appearance has made it a favourite with animators. Walt Disney's Droopy is a Basset Hound, while the breed also featured in 'The Great Mouse Detective' and 'The Princess and The Frog'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:FacebookDog ownersDogs