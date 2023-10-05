Top 10 Most Popular UK Cat Breeds: 10 of the most loved breeds of glamorous cat in the UK - including the gorgeous Siberian cat breed
These are the top 10 most loved and popular breeds of adorable cat and kittens in the UK this year.
Are you considering added a new cat or kitten friend to your home shortly but are not quite sure which breed of stunning cat to go for?
Like many cat owners will tell you, once you get a cat, your life will never be the same – in the best possible way! But choosing the right environment and the correct breed for your home is equally as important.
Some people get so besotted with their kitty cat that they end up with another, with reports the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats.
Cats are extremely different in personality and with each kitty comes their very own needs and cute little features, ensuring each owner gets a unique experience of their lovable pet.
Here are the most popular cat breeds in the UK in 2023, according to PetKeen.