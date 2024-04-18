They may occasionally look a little grumpy, but Boxers are known for making unusually deep and strong bonds with their family. It means that they demand more attention and affection than other dogs, but mirror it back tenfold.They may occasionally look a little grumpy, but Boxers are known for making unusually deep and strong bonds with their family. It means that they demand more attention and affection than other dogs, but mirror it back tenfold.
These are 10 of the most loving and affectionate breeds of dog that always want to snuggle - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐕

These pups will never turn down a cuddle and should always make their owner feel loved.
By David Hepburn
Published 22nd Jul 2021, 13:46 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 16:57 BST

If you’ve been thinking about getting a puppy then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes has rocketed to record levels.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

However if you are simply looking for a dog that will be a loyal and loving pet, content to curl up with you on the sofa for the night, then there are certain breeds that you may want to put at the top of your canine wishlist.

Here are 10 of the most loving and affectionate breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

These are the breeds of dog that are most loving and affectionate.

These are the breeds of dog that are most loving and affectionate.

Every bit as loving as they look, the loyal and affectionate Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is another dog that will follow you around the house.

2. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Every bit as loving as they look, the loyal and affectionate Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is another dog that will follow you around the house.

Primarily known for their speed, when Greyhounds aren't racing around the park they are lazy and cuddly couch potatoes with a gentle and affectionate nature that make them wonderful therapy dogs.

3. Greyhound

Primarily known for their speed, when Greyhounds aren't racing around the park they are lazy and cuddly couch potatoes with a gentle and affectionate nature that make them wonderful therapy dogs.

If you have a Dachshund you'll be in no doubt that you are their favourite person in the world. They'll happily spend hours asleep on your lap or on their back enjoying an extended tummy tickle.

4. Dachshund

If you have a Dachshund you'll be in no doubt that you are their favourite person in the world. They'll happily spend hours asleep on your lap or on their back enjoying an extended tummy tickle.

