So, on the occasion of the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee, we thought we’d look at Her Majesty’s unwavering relationship with friends of the four-legged variety.
Here are 11 facts about arguably the world’s most famous dog owner.
1. One's first dog
The Queen has had many corgis over the years and has been in love with the breed since her father, King George VI, brought a corgi called Dookie home when she was seven years-old.
2. Pampered pooches
As many may suspect, the Queen treats her Corgis like royalty. They have their own designated room, their beds are changed daily, and their food is even prepared by a chef.
3. A special pup
One Corgi that holds a particularly special place in the Queen's heart is Susan, the first ever Corgi of her own. She loved the dog so much she even took her on her honeymoon.
4. A royal line
Susan was also special as she became the first in the line of dogs known as 'the royal corgis'. It's believed that this line lasted somewhere between an impressive 10–14 generations of dogs.
