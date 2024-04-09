There are 221 dog breeds recognised in the UK, and new data, revealed by online petsitter resource TrustedHousesitters, has shown some of the more uncommon and endangered breeds, such as Italian Greyhounds and Skye Terriers, are experiencing a well-deserved rise in popularity.
The research looked at some of the least popular dog breeds for ownership and compared this to recent search volume, showing what could well be some of the top dogs in years to come.
Here are the dogs enjoying an increase in popularity.
1. Pharaoh Hound
The Pharoah Hound is an ancient sighthound breed thought to have come from Egypt over 2,000 years ago. It’s relatively new to the UK, bounding over in the 1970s. They have seen an insane rise in popularity in 2022, with a massive 308% increase in monthly Google searches compared to January. This good boy or girl is friendly, intelligent and doesn’t need too much exercise, preferring to lie on the sofa and chill. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Belgian Malinois
The versatile Belgian Malinois is said to make an unbreakable bond with its human. This breed is seeing its highest monthly search volume than ever before in the UK, increasing by 82% since January this year to now, when it reached 162k searches a month. They’re smart and eager and need lots of exercise, preferable by the side of their beloved owner. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Italian Greyhound
The Italian Greyhound is seeing a big rise in 2022, truly getting its time to shine. There’s been a massive 173% increase in monthly search volume from the start of the year, peaking at 130k searches in a month. They have a gentle personality and are highly affectionate. They don’t like to be left alone for long periods of time, much preferring the company of others. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Sloughi
The Sloughi is a lesser-known breed with a monthly search volume of just 1.6K; however, it appears this lovely dog will receive immense recognition in 2023 as interest has skyrocketed all throughout 2022. This sensitive pooch is known for its long legs and slim build, and its ability to run like the wind. Photo: Canva/Getty Images