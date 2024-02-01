All Sections
State Dogs of American: Here are all 13 adorable state dogs of the USA - including the loving Boston Terrier 🐕

These pups are so beloved that they have become iconic figures in parts of America.
By David Hepburn
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:26 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 10:23 GMT

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

In America some communities love certain breeds of dog so much that they make them symbols of their entire state.

So far 13 have named their official pooch, which often have been first bred the state or have some other particular significance.

Other states have a more general doggy icon, including Georgia that has the ‘adoptable’ dog as its state pet, New Jersey which has gone for the seeing eye dog, and New Yorkers who have opted for the working dog.

And there are more in the pipeline, including in Maine, where it’s proposed that the Labrador Retriever should take on the role.

Here are all 13 state dogs of the USA so far.

Delaware adopted the Golden Retriever as its state dog in 2016, only to drop it a year later "to give other breeds a chance". The popular breed was chosen by after a poll of school children, with the Beagle and the Fox Bull Terrier also ranking highly.

In 2010 Alaska adopted the Alaskan Malmute as its state dog. The breed has lived in the vast state for hundreds of years, bred as working dogs by the Malimiut Inupiaq people of the state's Norton Sound region.

Given its name it's little wonder that the Boston Terrier has been the state dog of Massachusetts since 1979. The 'American Gentleman' was first bred in around 1875 by Robert C. Hooper of Boston. All Boston Terriers are ancestors of his dog Judge.

The state dog of Maryland since 1964, the Chesapeake Bay Retriever is also the mascot of the University of Maryland. It was developed in the Chesapeake Bay area of Maryland during the 19th century to retrieve waterfowl and fishing nets.

