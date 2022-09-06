News you can trust since 1817
Some dogs are simply born fluffy.

Soft Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that have the softest and most snuggly coats - including the loving Bichon Frise 🐶

If you are looking for a new dog and a luxuriant, fluffy coat is top of your canine wish list, then there are certain breeds you really should consider first.

By David Hepburn
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 2:36 pm

The last couple of years have seen many of us add a new furry friend to our families, with the Kennel Club reporting that dog ownership has soared since the start of the pandemic.

Prospective owners looking for a new puppy have 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, along with numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you choose your new best friend.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallerganic dog.

Meanwhile, some people prize a soft, fluffy coat over all other attributes – a dog that seems to have been designed to be cuddled.

Here are the 10 fluffiest dog breeds, according to the American Kennel Club.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

1. Chow Chow

The Chow Chow is particularly well known for three things - a cat-like independent personality, a lizard-like blue-black tongue, and its incredibly fluffy and snuggly double coat of fur.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Bichon Frise

With a coat that makes them look like a fluffy cloud on legs, the Bichon Frise demands to be hugged at all times.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Keeshond

The Keeshond is a fluffy pooch from Holland that has a plush two-layer coat of distinguished silver and black fur. They make great companion dogs and stick to their owners like glue.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Pomeranian

Pomeranians may look like canine feather dusters but their gorgeous coat had a serious purpose. They are descendants of Icelandic sled dogs and needed all that adorable fuzz to keep warm.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

