Cats are one of the most loved and treasured breeds of animal on the planet, but when it comes to adopting or introducing one to the home, it can be difficult if you already have a dog or other animal in the house.

However, fear not, because there a number of animals that are known to be the most friendly and adaptable and can bond well with other dogs or animals.

Here are the 9 best cat breeds to adopt if your home already has a dog according to LifeTimePetCover.co.uk.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home – especially when a dog or another animal is involved. Please do check that your dog, and the cat you are adopting, are suitable for homes with dogs.

1 . Ragdoll The Ragdoll cat breed loves to make new friends. They've been known to be able to be taught how to play fetch and have very dog like personalities - so can make good companions with dogs in the home! They are also SUPER cute. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Siberian They may not be the most loyal, but the Siberian cat breed can bond with a dog if they are introduce them properly, due to their ability to deal with noise. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . Birman This adorable cat breed loves to play, and be chased around the home in particular. They are very calm and chilled and, with the right introduction, are known to work well with dogs. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . Norwegian Forest Cat This large and muscular breed get along well with dogs due to powerful nurturing instinct. It is unlikely to compete for their owners affection. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales