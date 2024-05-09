A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs have a tendency to drool far more than others.
For some breeds drooling can be a sign of underlying health issues requiring a visit to the vet, but for others copious slobber is just part of their genetic makeup.
So, if the thought of constant streaming saliva turns your stomach, then these are the canine companions to avoid.
Here are the 10 breeds of dog that drool the most, according to the American Kennel Club.
Read more:
Most Aggressive Dogs 2024: These are the 10 breeds of dog likely to show signs of aggression - including the Rottweiler
Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador
Labrador Retriever Names 2022: Here are the 10 most popular dog names in the world for adorable Labrador puppies