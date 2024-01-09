All Sections
Some dogs just don't particularly like being the centre of attention.

Shy Dogs: These are the 10 most timid and nervous breeds of adorable dog - including the loving Greyhound 🐶

While these dog breeds can make wonderful pets, prospective pup owners should be aware that they have a tendency to be timid.
By David Hepburn
Published 3rd Sep 2021, 09:22 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 10:26 GMT

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last two years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.

Meanwhile, certain breeds have a reputation for being timid, meaning they may be shy and unwilling to join in games with other dogs, or welcome strangers to your home.

Here are the 10 most timid breeds of dog according to the American Kennel Club.

The Akita Inu is an unusual breed of dog in that they often like to even keep their distance from their owners. They are very independent, not keen on cuddles, and can react with genuine fear when a stranger approaches.

1. Akita Inu

The Akita Inu is an unusual breed of dog in that they often like to even keep their distance from their owners. They are very independent, not keen on cuddles, and can react with genuine fear when a stranger approaches. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Papillons are naturally shy around strangers and will tend to go and lie where they feel safest when you have visitors. It's nothing to worry about and they will become more sociable when they get used to the person.

2. Papillon

Papillons are naturally shy around strangers and will tend to go and lie where they feel safest when you have visitors. It's nothing to worry about and they will become more sociable when they get used to the person. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Vizsla's are large dogs that have been bred to hunt - so it's perhaps surprising that they can be very shy and timid if not widely socialised at a young age.

3. Vizsla

Vizsla's are large dogs that have been bred to hunt - so it's perhaps surprising that they can be very shy and timid if not widely socialised at a young age. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Lhasa Apso is a particularly unusual breed when it comes to timidity. While male Lhasos are usually playful and full or fun, the females are often shy and easily spooked - needing to be treated with great delicacy.

4. Lhasa Apso

The Lhasa Apso is a particularly unusual breed when it comes to timidity. While male Lhasos are usually playful and full or fun, the females are often shy and easily spooked - needing to be treated with great delicacy. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

