Trying to work out what to call your girl puppy? Let the dog owners of Scotland inspire you.

If you’re poised to get a new girl puppy but can’t decide what to call her, here’s some inspiration from the Scottish family of dog owners.

By David Hepburn
2 minutes ago

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes during the pandemic – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high. There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name. Help is at hand from Rover.com, the world’s largest network of five-star pet sitters and dog walkers, who recently launched their annual pet names report.

They have totted up the figures which reveal the most popular female dog names in Scotland this year. Here are their top 10 monikers for loving girl pups.

1. Lola

Lola is Scotland's top female puppy name of 2021. While it's a lovely sounding Spanish name, short for Dolores, it has a less cheery background - meaning 'sorrows'. Lola is also the name of a popular Club Petz toy.

2. Bella

Bella is the runner-up when it comes to choice of name for Scotland's girl puppy owners this year. It's an Italian name, meaning 'beautiful'. Bella was also the name of the canine hero of 2019 film 'A Dog's Way Home'.

3. Jess

Taking the final podium spot in out top ten female puppy names is Jess. It's a name of Hebrew origin, meaning 'rich'.

4. Lily

Coming from the flower of the same name and signifying 'purity', Lily has proven popular with Scotland's pet owners this year. Lily is also the name of a dog in a series of children's books by author W. Bruce Cameron.

