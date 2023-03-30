National Records of Scotland (NRS) have revealed their annual roundup showing the country’s favourite baby names.

This year sees a new name take over the top spot for the first time in 14 years, with a few big climbers – including Luca.

And many traditional names are less popular, with the likes of David (73rd place), Michael (77th place), and Mathew (52nd) sliding down the charts.

NRS Statistician Daniel Burns said: “NRS is happy to welcome all the new babies of 2022. A relative flood of Noahs in the last four years has saw the name leap from 8th to 1st. There are now so many more names in use, as parents aim for something more unusual, that it takes far fewer babies to share a name for it to be high up in the charts.

“Back in the 70s when David was the most popular name there were upwards of 1,700 babies a year with the top boys name. Since then fertility has declined, meaning there are fewer births, but with more names in use Noah can claim the top spot with 373 baby boys given the name in 2022.”

Here are the 13 most popular baby names in Scotland – and what they mean.

1 . Noah The new most popular boy baby name in Scotland is Noah - ending Jack's 14 consecutive year run in top spot. It comes from the from the Hebrew word 'noach', which means 'rest and comfort'. There were 373 baby boys given the name in 2022. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Jack Dropping down one place to number two is Jack - with 342 families opting for the name. It's a British name meaning 'God is gracious'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Leo A total of 310 babies were called Leo in 2022 - placing it in third place overall. It's the Latin word for 'lion', standing for leadership and dignity. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Harris 274 Scottish families welcomed a Harris in their home in 2022. As well as giving its name to a Scottish island, Harris means 'son of Harry'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales