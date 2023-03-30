Scotland Boy Baby Names: These were the top 13 Scottish male baby names in 2022 - from Noah to Lewis
National Records of Scotland (NRS) have revealed their annual roundup showing the country’s favourite baby names.
This year sees a new name take over the top spot for the first time in 14 years, with a few big climbers – including Luca.
And many traditional names are less popular, with the likes of David (73rd place), Michael (77th place), and Mathew (52nd) sliding down the charts.
NRS Statistician Daniel Burns said: “NRS is happy to welcome all the new babies of 2022. A relative flood of Noahs in the last four years has saw the name leap from 8th to 1st. There are now so many more names in use, as parents aim for something more unusual, that it takes far fewer babies to share a name for it to be high up in the charts.
“Back in the 70s when David was the most popular name there were upwards of 1,700 babies a year with the top boys name. Since then fertility has declined, meaning there are fewer births, but with more names in use Noah can claim the top spot with 373 baby boys given the name in 2022.”
Here are the 13 most popular baby names in Scotland – and what they mean.