If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surge to record levels in the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Throughout history, dogs have built up royal connections – with certain breeds favoured by the ruling families of numerous countries.

Perhaps most famously, the late Queen Elizabeth II loved her corgis – and is even credited with stopping the breed from dying out. The roayl dogs enjoyed a privileged life in Buckingham Palace with their owne bespoke room dedicated to them.

Here are the 10 dogs most connected with royalty, according to Bethany Morgan, dog expert at Doodlebone.

1 . Cavalier King Charles Spaniel These dogs became famous with their association with King Charles II, as well as being the companion of Mary Queen Of Scots and Queen Victoria. Their popularity has begun to increase once again with the upcoming coronation of King Charles III.

2 . Pembroke Welsh Corgi In her lifetime, Queen Elizabeth II owned over 30 Corgis and they have since become iconically associated with the British royal family as a result.

3 . Shih Tzu Shih Tzus were held in high esteem by Chinese emperors, who would refuse to sell or give them away, and rewarded expensive gifts to breeders who produced the best dogs. It is thought that they were also the inspiration for Fu Dogs, the stone lion dogs that guarded tombs, temples and palace doors.