Reasons that cats get the zoomies: Here are 8 of the main reasons cats enjoy running around the home like crazy randomly

Here are all of the main reasons that cats get the zoomies and run around the home randomly.

By Graham Falk
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:50 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 14:45 BST

Those of us who have owned a cat or two in our lives will be fully aware of the term ‘zoomie’. But why exactly do cats run around the house like crazy at random times and for seemingly no reason?

Truthfully, there are a number of reasons linked as to why cats will dart around your home for no apparent reason at certain points in the day – and here are 8 of them!

A cats sleeping habits often contribute to why they zoom. Running around the house is a way to make them wake up after a long nap.

1. Sleep habits

A cats sleeping habits often contribute to why they zoom. Running around the house is a way to make them wake up after a long nap.

Some cats zoom around the house after going to the toilet. Often, it is just to celebrate a job well done (no, really) it can sometimes mean they are uncomfortable, so be sure to check their stool has no abnormalities.

2. After going to the toilet

Some cats zoom around the house after going to the toilet. Often, it is just to celebrate a job well done (no, really) it can sometimes mean they are uncomfortable, so be sure to check their stool has no abnormalities.

Cats are hunters and zooming is often how cats engage their inner hunter. The periods of play allow cats to hone their inner survival instincts such as stalking, pouncing and pursuing. So, if a cat decides to zoom around the room - make sure it isn't aiming to get your dinner!

3. The inner hunter

Cats are hunters and zooming is often how cats engage their inner hunter. The periods of play allow cats to hone their inner survival instincts such as stalking, pouncing and pursuing. So, if a cat decides to zoom around the room - make sure it isn't aiming to get your dinner!

Some cats simply need more play time and run around the house to stimulate themselves. Try playing fetch and games with your cat to release their energy.

4. Lack of stimulation

Some cats simply need more play time and run around the house to stimulate themselves. Try playing fetch and games with your cat to release their energy.

