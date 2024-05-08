How much do you know about the characterful Pug?How much do you know about the characterful Pug?
Pug Trivia: Here are 10 of the most interesting dog facts about the loving Pug breed 🐶

They’re one of the UK’s most popular breeds of dog, but how much do you know about the cute and characterful Pug?
By David Hepburn
Published 1st Sep 2021, 12:07 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 16:39 BST

The last couple of years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise soar.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Pug – they were one of the UK’s 10 most popular dog breeds in 2020 and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

Pugs became even more popular in Britain during the nineteenth century when Queen Victoria developed a passion for pugs that she passed on to other members of the royal family.

1. A royal pet

In ancient China Pugs were bred to be companions for royalty. They were highly valued by Chinese Emperors, who kept their pooches in luxury and emplyed guards to protect them from thieves.

2. Constant companions

Before her marriage to Napoleon Bonaparte, Josephine was denied visiting rights while detained at Les Carmes Prison. She used her pet Pug Fortune to carry concealed messages to her family.

3. What's happening tonight Josephine?

Pugs were brought to Europe from China in the 16 century and were popularized in Western Europe by the House of Orange of the Netherlands.

4. A historic breed

