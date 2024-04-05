The last couple of years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise soar.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Pug – they were one of the UK’s 10 most popular dog breeds in 2020 and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1 . A changing breed Pugs didn't always look the way they do today. Paintings of Pugs from the 18th century show animals with leaner bodies and longer legs. It's only recently that the more compact dog has become popular.

2 . A royal pet Pugs became even more popular in Britain during the nineteenth century when Queen Victoria developed a passion for pugs that she passed on to other members of the royal family.

3 . Constant companions In ancient China Pugs were bred to be companions for royalty. They were highly valued by Chinese Emperors, who kept their pooches in luxury and emplyed guards to protect them from thieves.

4 . What's happening tonight Josephine? Before her marriage to Napoleon Bonaparte, Josephine was denied visiting rights while detained at Les Carmes Prison. She used her pet Pug Fortune to carry concealed messages to her family.