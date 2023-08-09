All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Poms are growing in popularity year on year.

Pomeranian Facts 2023: Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the beautiful Pomeranian dog breed

The popularity of the Pomeranian continues to grow, but how much do you know about this adorable breed of dog?
By Graham Falk
Published 14th Sep 2021, 15:15 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 15:03 BST

The last 18 months have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over 2020.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Pomeranian – the cute little balls of fluff have a extensive range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

Pomeranians were first seen in the UK in 1870 and became a great favourite of Queen Victoria whose dogs were exhibited at dog shows in London.

1. Queen Victoria was a fan.

Pomeranians were first seen in the UK in 1870 and became a great favourite of Queen Victoria whose dogs were exhibited at dog shows in London.

The Pomeranian is the smallest of the spitz breed and was bred down from the German Spitz, which is found in the Utility Group.

2. Bred from the German Spitz

The Pomeranian is the smallest of the spitz breed and was bred down from the German Spitz, which is found in the Utility Group.

They may be small, but they are well known for thinking they can take on bigger dogs with their little bark. Make sure they get plenty time with other breeds of dog due to this.

3. No fear

They may be small, but they are well known for thinking they can take on bigger dogs with their little bark. Make sure they get plenty time with other breeds of dog due to this.

It is believe that Michelangelo had a Pomeranian by his side whilst he painted the Sistine Chapel.

4. Sistine Chapel

It is believe that Michelangelo had a Pomeranian by his side whilst he painted the Sistine Chapel.

